Culture Rich Conversations: A conversation with Trina Lynch Jackson

Trina Lynch Jackson (Photo courtesy of Trina Lynch Jackson)

October 12, 2023 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association it’s a conversation with guest Trina Lynch Jackson. Host Christina Michelle and her guest will discuss Trina’s Uncle Charles and his legacy as well as her new life here in Juneau and her new book entitled, “The Forget Me Not Chronicles, Volume 1.”

Today, as Trina Lynch Jackson reminds us of the history and importance of her uncle Charles’ masks, she also shares with us her love for Juneau and her life’s passion for caregiving. Christina Michelle and her guest have an amazing conversation about the importance of memory care and the journey to obtaining a purposeful life.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast: