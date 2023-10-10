Juneau Afternoon: Music, dance, public forum, and penguin happenings for the week of October 9

Andrew Heist and Erin Heist, part of the Muskeg Collective, perform on Juneau Afternoon in Studio 2K (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

October 10, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

New band Muskeg Collective and their upcoming Honky Tonk Hootenanny, Saturday, October 14 Members of the Collective (Annie Bartholomew, Erin Heist, Josh, Fortenbery, Taylor “Dallas” Vidic, and special guest, Andrew Heist) will perform an eclectic blend of local vocals by local yokels to start the night, and end with a country music hoedown when they join forces.





Rainforest Rendezvous Social Dance Retreat October 13-15 A weekend of social dance classes and dance parties, featuring local instructors teaching a variety of styles, including West Coast Swing, Blues, Night Club Two Step, and Salsa. The Saturday Night Dance will feature LIVE MUSIC with Hot Club of Juneau.





Juneau World Affairs Council World Affairs Forum October 13-14 Friday-Saturday, October 13-14, 2023, the Juneau World Affairs Council, in partnership with the University of Alaska Southeast, will host their annual world affairs forum. This year’s topic is “Immigration, Detention, and Power: Addressing Bias and Prejudice.”





Juneau Audubon Society Antarctic Penguins presentation Thursday, October 12 The Plight of the Penguin by Tyler Stern from the Juneau Audubon Society and open to the public.







Photo courtesy of Tyler Stern Photo courtesy of Tyler Stern

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.