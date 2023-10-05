Culture Rich Conversations: Racial Microaggressions in American Culture

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, a discussion about racial microaggressions in American culture. Host Christina Michelle and producer Natasha Boozer have a sensitive yet important conversation about the Black-lived experience of microaggressions and racism in our country.
Christina Michelle and Natasha introduce a new series of episodes covering the different areas of racial microaggressions experienced by African Americans in America. Today’s episode defines and discusses examples of racial microaggression, racism, and gaslighting.
Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Cheryl Snyder.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.