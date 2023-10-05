Culture Rich Conversations: Racial Microaggressions in American Culture

October 5, 2023 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, a discussion about racial microaggressions in American culture. Host Christina Michelle and producer Natasha Boozer have a sensitive yet important conversation about the Black-lived experience of microaggressions and racism in our country.

Christina Michelle and Natasha introduce a new series of episodes covering the different areas of racial microaggressions experienced by African Americans in America. Today’s episode defines and discusses examples of racial microaggression, racism, and gaslighting.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

