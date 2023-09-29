Juneau Afternoon: Friday, September 29, 2023

On today’s program:
- Southeast Alaska Land Trust Fiddlehead Fundraiser, Saturday, October 21
- Juneau Soccer Club has a kick-off event at Dimond Park Fieldhouse on Saturday, September 30
- Preview of Fu Bao Hartle’s First Friday event at Kindred Post on Friday, October 6
- Treadwell Arena’s SK8 TO ELIMIN8 CANCER weekend events September 29 through October 1, including Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.