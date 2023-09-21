KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Cultural Rich Conversations: A conversation with Dr. Chelsey Green

by

Dr. Chelsey Green (Photo courtesy of Dr. Green)

September 21, 2023 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they welcome guest Dr. Chelsey Green.  Host Christina Michelle and Dr. Green will discuss her journey through music and education as well as her upcoming musical events and The Green Project.

Today, Dr. Chelsey Green opens up and shares her amazing story as a classical musician and her passion to educate today’s youth as well. Christina Michelle and her guest have an amazing conversation about the importance of tearing down stereotypes in classical music and the Black lived experience of doing so. 

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Bostin Christopher.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations: Hot topics in Black culture - September 2023

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they cover September hot topics in Black culture. Host Christina Michelle, producer Natasha Boozer, and guest Boogie have an engaging and entertaining conversation in this discussion.   

Culture Rich Conversations - Banned Book Club by Black Authors

The season four premiere episode of Culture Rich Conversations. The program will air every Thursday on KTOO and KAUK at 3:00 p.m.

Culture Rich Conversations: Carlos Boozer, Jr.

Christina Michelle and Carlos Boozer, Jr. talk about his new memoir and so much more. From growing up in Juneau, AK to Olympic gold, Carlos opens up and shares his struggles and successes, along with everything else in between.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications