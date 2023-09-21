Cultural Rich Conversations: A conversation with Dr. Chelsey Green

Dr. Chelsey Green (Photo courtesy of Dr. Green)

September 21, 2023 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they welcome guest Dr. Chelsey Green. Host Christina Michelle and Dr. Green will discuss her journey through music and education as well as her upcoming musical events and The Green Project.

Today, Dr. Chelsey Green opens up and shares her amazing story as a classical musician and her passion to educate today’s youth as well. Christina Michelle and her guest have an amazing conversation about the importance of tearing down stereotypes in classical music and the Black lived experience of doing so.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

