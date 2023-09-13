A conversation with the outgoing and incoming City Manager for Juneau

On today’s program:
- A conversation with the outgoing and incoming City Manager of Juneau
- Author Jonathan Stalls “Walk, Slow Down, Wake Up & Connect” on his upcoming walking training and events this week in Juneau
- “The Power of the Mind” author Khentrul Lodrö Thayé Rinpoche on upcoming talks and training in Juneau
- Comedian Brooks Wheelan at the Goldtown Nickelodeon on Sunday, September 17
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.