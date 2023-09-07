Culture Rich Conversations – Banned Book Club by Black Authors

On today’s program:
- On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association we launch Season Four and begin a new series on banned books written by Black authors. Host Christina Michelle and Producer Natasha Boozer will discuss the first book in this series, “Black Girl Dreaming,” written by Black author Jacqueline Woodson, and the decision to start the Banned Book Club by Black authors. From the theme that is rooted in Black history, to the author’s personal experience, Christina Michelle and Natasha Boozer share their thoughts and personal connections regarding both.
Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Bostin Christopher.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.