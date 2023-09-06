Platypus Gaming Convention opens the newly renovated Centennial Hall

On today’s program:
- Platypus-Con 2023: Board and Card game convention at Centennial Hall – September 8-10
- What About Us?” – Friday, September 8, 6:30 p.m. at UAS Egan Lecture Hall (Room 112)
- UAS Evening at Egan lectures begin this Friday with Dr. Shingo Hamada
