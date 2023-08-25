KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

August 24, 2023: Assembly Updates with KTOO Civic Engagement Reporter Katie Anastas

by

City Manager Rorie Watt, budget analyst Adrien Speegle, incoming Finance Director Angie Flick, Assembly members Greg Smith, Michelle Hale and Maria Gladziszewski, Mayor Beth Weldon, outgoing Finance Director Jeff Rogers and Assembly members Wade Bryson, Carole Triem, Alicia Hughes-Skandijs and Christine Woll. (Katie Anastas/KTOO)

August 24, 2023 – Katie Anastas, KTOO Civic Engagement Reporter Segment

There are many things that shape our world here in Juneau. A big one is our locally elected Assembly. They manage a variety of aspects of how things work in our fair city. KTOO’s Civic Engagement Reporter, Katie Anastas, is tasked with keeping up with the various stories and reporting them to you.

On today’s Juneau Afternoon, we check in with Katie about some recent reporting and also look ahead to the upcoming Assembly election.

Today’s topics:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Katie Anastas, KTOO Civic Engagement Reporter

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

