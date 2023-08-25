August 24, 2023: Assembly Updates with KTOO Civic Engagement Reporter Katie Anastas

There are many things that shape our world here in Juneau. A big one is our locally elected Assembly. They manage a variety of aspects of how things work in our fair city. KTOO’s Civic Engagement Reporter, Katie Anastas, is tasked with keeping up with the various stories and reporting them to you.
On today’s Juneau Afternoon, we check in with Katie about some recent reporting and also look ahead to the upcoming Assembly election.
Today’s topics:
- Updates to the Accessory Apartment Grant Program
- Discussion on the Huna Totem Corporation’s Aak’w Landing project
- A preview of the upcoming Assembly election, where there are 14 candidates for four open seats
- Katie’s Curious Juneau story on the mysterious 19 1/2 mile speed limit sign
Guests:
- Katie Anastas, KTOO Civic Engagement Reporter
