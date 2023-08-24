Annual Food Festival & Farmer’s Market set for Saturday, August 26, 2023

The Annual Food Fest fosters sufficiency by bringing together consumers, growers, and producers of local foods and products to encourage local sustainability through backyard gardening and small-business initiatives. This is also an opportunity for nonprofits and other vendors to raise awareness and funds through the sale of produce, baked goods, crafts, & other items made from locally harvested ingredients.
Event details:
- When: Saturday, August 26: 10 am – 2 pm
- Where: In the Juneau Arts & Culture Center and outside in the parking lot between the JACC and Centennial Hall
- This is a free community event!
- Featuring over 40 vendors selling fresh produce, jellies & jams, baked goods, home/beauty products, arts, crafts, & more!
Event schedule:
- Vendors will be on-site from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. selling their products. Some vendors sell out early, so stop by in the morning for the best choices!
- Check out the workshops and demos in the gallery or vendor booths.
- Devil’s Hideaway and Four Plates Cocina will be outside in the food truck court, serving up delicious food for lunch.
- There will also be live music outside during the event!
FOOD FEST WORKSHOPS
10:30 AM: Becky Fletcher with the State of Alaska DEC | Food permitting & cottage foods
11:30 AM: Sarah Dolan with Rising Tide Farm | Harvesting dahlias – dividing & storing
12:30 PM: Sarah Lewis with UAF Cooperative Extension | Canning & food preservation demos
Workshops will be located in the Juneau Arts & Culture Center Gallery!
FOOD FEST MUSICIANS
10:00 AM | Douglas Badilla, Motown
11:00 AM | Student Performance, Violin
12:00 PM | DJ Drake, Electronic
1:00 PM | Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny, Ukele
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Links for today’s guests:
- 2023 Food Festival and Farmer’s Market | Website
- Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny | Website | Facebook | Youtube
- UAF Cooperative Extension | Website | Facebook
Guests:
- Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny, Musician
- Sarah Lewis, UAF Cooperative Extension
- Phil Huebschen, Executive Director, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.