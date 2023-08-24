Annual Food Festival & Farmer’s Market set for Saturday, August 26, 2023

August 24, 2023 — Annual Food Festival and Farmer’s Market

The Annual Food Fest fosters sufficiency by bringing together consumers, growers, and producers of local foods and products to encourage local sustainability through backyard gardening and small-business initiatives. This is also an opportunity for nonprofits and other vendors to raise awareness and funds through the sale of produce, baked goods, crafts, & other items made from locally harvested ingredients.

Event details:

When: Saturday, August 26: 10 am – 2 pm

Where: In the Juneau Arts & Culture Center and outside in the parking lot between the JACC and Centennial Hall

This is a free community event !

! Featuring over 40 vendors selling fresh produce, jellies & jams, baked goods, home/beauty products, arts, crafts, & more!

Event schedule:

Vendors will be on-site from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. selling their products. Some vendors sell out early, so stop by in the morning for the best choices!

Check out the workshops and demos in the gallery or vendor booths.

Devil’s Hideaway and Four Plates Cocina will be outside in the food truck court, serving up delicious food for lunch.

There will also be live music outside during the event!

FOOD FEST WORKSHOPS

10:30 AM: Becky Fletcher with the State of Alaska DEC | Food permitting & cottage foods

11:30 AM: Sarah Dolan with Rising Tide Farm | Harvesting dahlias – dividing & storing

12:30 PM: Sarah Lewis with UAF Cooperative Extension | Canning & food preservation demos

Workshops will be located in the Juneau Arts & Culture Center Gallery!

FOOD FEST MUSICIANS

10:00 AM | Douglas Badilla, Motown

11:00 AM | Student Performance, Violin

12:00 PM | DJ Drake, Electronic

1:00 PM | Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny, Ukele

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Links for today’s guests:

2023 Food Festival and Farmer’s Market | Website

Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny | Website | Facebook | Youtube

UAF Cooperative Extension | Website | Facebook

Guests:

Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny , Musician

, Musician Sarah Lewis , UAF Cooperative Extension

, UAF Cooperative Extension Phil Huebschen, Executive Director, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.