KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Mike Sibanda to teach marimba workshops via local group Njuzu Marimba Band

by

Em Eason and Mike Sibanda in Studio 2K at KTOO (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

August 8, 2023 — Mike Sibanda teaches workshops via Juneau’s Njuzu Marimba Band

On today’s program:

Njuzu Marimbas is a local Marimba phenomenon. And if you’ve seen them play, it’s a downright amazing time. They are organized and led by Betsy Sims.

And for the next two weeks, they have invited a guest artist to teach workshops to folks here in Juneau. Mike Sibanda is a sought-after, world-touring marimba music composer, arranger, performer, and music educator, born and raised in Zimbabwe.

He is currently the Campus Marimba Director at St Stithians College in Johannesburg, South Africa. Michael has over three decades of professional experience in training and mentoring music ensembles in schools, colleges, community centers, festivals, and music camps worldwide. He holds a certificate in Music Education from the Kwanongoma College of Music. He specialized in training African music teachers equipping them with teaching skills, African musical instrument performance, and instrument making. Michael also holds a Bachelor of Music Honors from the University of Pretoria. He has taught at schools and colleges in Zimbabwe, Botswana, and South Africa, gracing some of the world’s stages with the ensembles he directed.

Besides teaching, Michael directs Totem Marimba Band, a professional marimba outfit that performs at various functions and festivals.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

For more on the workshops, performances, or Njuzu Marimbas, contact Betsy Sims at juneaumarimbas@gmail.com or 907-209-3203.

Workshops:
Tuesday, August 8, 5:30 pm at Sealaska Heritage Plaza
Saturday, August 12, 2:00 pm at Sealaska Heritage Plaza

Concert:
Sunday, August 20, 4:00 pm at Sealaska Heritage Plaza

Guests:

  • Mike Sibanda, marimba music composer, arranger, performer, and music educator
  • Betsy Sims, Njuzu Marimbas organizer
  • Em Eason, Njuzu Marimbas member

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

