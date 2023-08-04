Songwriters on Songwriters: Annie Bartholomew and Mike (Blue Nagoon) Maas

On today’s program:
- Mike Maas aka Blue Nagoon deep dives with Annie Bartholomew about her new album “Sisters of White Chapel’
- Songs heard during the broadcast:
- All for the Klondike’s Gold
- Spoiks (live)
- Dead Horse Trail
- Mountain Dove Song (live)
- Run Around Lucy
- Last Confession
- More on Annie at anniebalaska.com
- More on Mike at bluenagoon.bandcamp.com
Guests:
- Annie Bartholomew, Musician
- Mike Maas, Musician
