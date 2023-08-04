Songwriters on Songwriters: Annie Bartholomew and Mike (Blue Nagoon) Maas

Annie Bartholomew (photo by Sydney Akagi)

Songwriters on Songwriters: Annie Bartholomew and Mike Mass — Full Episode

Mike Maas and Annie Bartholomew in Studio 2K during Juneau Afternoon’s Songwriters on Songwriters (Bostin Christopher/KTOO) Mike Maas and Annie Bartholomew in Studio 2K during Juneau Afternoon’s Songwriters on Songwriters (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

On today’s program:

Mike Maas aka Blue Nagoon deep dives with Annie Bartholomew about her new album “Sisters of White Chapel’

Songs heard during the broadcast: All for the Klondike’s Gold Spoiks (live) Dead Horse Trail Mountain Dove Song (live) Run Around Lucy Last Confession

More on Annie at anniebalaska.com

More on Mike at bluenagoon.bandcamp.com

Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Guests:

Annie Bartholomew, Musician

Mike Maas, Musician

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.