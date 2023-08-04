KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Songwriters on Songwriters: Annie Bartholomew and Mike (Blue Nagoon) Maas

by

Annie Bartholomew (photo by Sydney Akagi)

Songwriters on Songwriters: Annie Bartholomew and Mike Mass — Full Episode
Mike Maas and Annie Bartholomew in Studio 2K during Juneau Afternoon’s Songwriters on Songwriters (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)
Mike Maas and Annie Bartholomew in Studio 2K during Juneau Afternoon’s Songwriters on Songwriters (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

On today’s program:

  • Mike Maas aka Blue Nagoon deep dives with Annie Bartholomew about her new album “Sisters of White Chapel’
  • Songs heard during the broadcast:
    • All for the Klondike’s Gold
    • Spoiks (live)
    • Dead Horse Trail
    • Mountain Dove Song (live)
    • Run Around Lucy
    • Last Confession
  • More on Annie at anniebalaska.com
  • More on Mike at bluenagoon.bandcamp.com

Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Annie Bartholomew, Musician
  • Mike Maas, Musician

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations Host Christina Michelle at the mic in Studio 2K at KTOO(Cheryl Snyder/KTOO)

August 3, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations - July 4th and Juneteenth

August 1, 2023: Tlingit & Haida men's health summit; Jolene M. Smith's community art show; First Friday previews

A discussion about the upcoming Tlingit & Haida men's healing summit, plus First Friday previews with the JAHC, City Museum and Jolene M. Smith

July 28, 2023: Author Debbie Miller; "The Stork Files"; CBJ Parks and Recreation

Author Debbie Miller, Playwright Julie Coppens, and CBJ Parks and Recs Month of Play

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications