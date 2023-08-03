KTOO

August 3, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations – July 4th and Juneteenth

by

August 3, 2023 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they are kicking off season four by having a candid and open conversation about Juneteenth and the 4th of July!  Host Christina Michelle and her guests discuss the Black lived experience and the decision to celebrate these two very American holidays. 

Today, Christina Michelle and her guests talk about what it means and how it feels to celebrate Juneteenth and the 4th of July while being part of the Black community. From the history of Juneteenth and the 4th of July to what they mean to the Black community today, Christina Michelle and her guests share their own personal experiences and opinions regarding both. 

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Edward Wesley
  • Ny MaGee
  • MoHagani Magnetek

Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Bostin Christopher.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

