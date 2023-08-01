August 1, 2023: Tlingit & Haida men’s health summit; Jolene M. Smith’s community art show; First Friday previews

On today’s program:
- A preview of the upcoming Tlingit and Haida Men’s Health Summit happening August 16-18
- Join Tlingit & Haida’s Community & Behavioral Services(CBS) Healing Center for a Men’s Healing Summit focused on creating space to address unique issues faced by men, such as expressing emotions in a healthy way, understanding mental health and substance use issues, how to ask for support and recognizing you are not alone. Men sharing lived experiences can make a lasting difference in our communities. The theme is “Journey Home: A Pathway to Healing. It is a three-day event. August 16-18, 8 am to 3 pm. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/healingsummitagenda.
- It’s the first week of the month, and that means First Friday! We have art updates with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and the Juneau Douglas City Museum, plus we will chat with Kindred Posts featured artist Jolene M. Smith.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Phil Huebschen, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
- Cate Ross, Juneau Douglas City Museum
- Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson, President, Tlingit and Haida
- David Evenson, Tlingit and Haida
- Jolene M. Smith, Fiber Artist
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.