July 25, 2023: Respectful Harvesting; Study on Juneau’s music scene; Author Kevin T. Myers new book “Need Blind Ambition”

Respective Harvesting Guidelines Cover (Courtesy of Kaasei Indigenous Foodways)

July 25, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Respectful Harvesting with Naomi Michalson Kaasei Indigenous Foodways offers experiences that deepen relationships between plants, people, and place. Their method connects hearts by sharing knowledge about Indigenous plants and foods through gatherings, harvesting, and presentations. Participants can deepen their understanding of our beautiful Alaskan surroundings, increase appreciation for the rich cultural history of the Indigenous people of Alaska and gain knowledge of gathering traditional plants and wild foods ethically and respectfully. Download: Respectful Harvesting Guidelines





Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative with Marian Call AKIMI, the Alaska Independent Musicians’ Initiative, has helped complete a report about the overall Juneau music scene — our artists, our festivals, our teachers and students, our venues — with a comparison to the music ecosystems of two other northern capital cities, Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands and Nuuk in Greenland.

Download the summaries and full report from: https://www.centerformusicecosystems.com/nordics

Musicians take the Alaska Music Census: https://www.alaskamusiccensus.com/





“Need Blind Ambition” Author Kevin Myers Kevin T. Myers new novel releases on July 30. The desire for relevance—and to save his marriage—is ultimately what pushed Peter Cook to leave his beloved Alaska for the prestigious Parker College. Lured by the chance to work with his childhood political idol turned college president, Peter moves his family to Portland, Oregon, to help promote his hero’s fundraising initiative that would eliminate financial status from the college’s admissions process. While plumbing the depths of his conscience for the conviction to do the right thing, Peter’s untreated childhood trauma resurfaces, threatening to cloud his perception when it needs to be at its sharpest. Peter must stabilize his mental health while also trying to parse competing versions of “the truth” as law enforcement investigates the criminal conspiracy. Book readings and signing at Hearthside Books on Friday, September 1 at 4:30 pm and Tuesday, September 5 at 7:00 pm



