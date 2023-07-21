KTOO

July 21, 2023: The Partnership; DJ Ph.d Javiii; NAMI Juneau; AK Inverted

by

Kelsey Riker teaches Tap and Musical Theatre Dance at AK Inverted (Photo courtesy of Kelsey Riker/AK Inverted)

July 21, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Nancy DeCherney, The Partnership
  • Ginny Palmer, Whale researcher
  • Ph.D Javiii, DJ
  • Darrin Kelly, NAMI Juneau
  • Kelsey Riker, Musical Theatre Dance and Tap Instructor
  • Jennifer Gross, Twerkshop Instructor
  • Alyssa Coogan, AK Inverted

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

