July 21, 2023: The Partnership; DJ Ph.d Javiii; NAMI Juneau; AK Inverted

On today’s program:
- Whale of Good Time Whale Watching Fundraiser to support the Capital Civic Center
- DJ Ph.d Javiii tonight at the Crystal Saloon
- NAMI Juneau and their Connection Recovery Support Group
- Upcoming dance workshops at AK Inverted, including Twerskshop, Musical Theatre, and Tap
Guests:
- Nancy DeCherney, The Partnership
- Ginny Palmer, Whale researcher
- Ph.D Javiii, DJ
- Darrin Kelly, NAMI Juneau
- Kelsey Riker, Musical Theatre Dance and Tap Instructor
- Jennifer Gross, Twerkshop Instructor
- Alyssa Coogan, AK Inverted
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.