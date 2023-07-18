July 18, 2023:  Áak’w Rock Indigenous Music Festival Preview

Rock Aak’w 2021: Ya Tseen (Photo by KTOO)

July 18, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

The Áak’wRock Indigenous Music Festival is scheduled for September 21-23. The line-up, including Snotty Nose Rez Kids, was recently announced, and on today’s Juneau Afternoon is a full-hour preview of this year’s festival. Qacung Blanchett and Neilga Koogéi Revels join host Bostin Christopher to chat about the festival, hear some of the music, and get a preview of the 24 artists on the schedule!

Áak’w Rock is a biennial three-day Indigenous music festival held on the ancestral homelands of the Áakʼw Ḵwáan (People of the Little Lake) in an area called Dzantikʼihéeni (River At the Base of Flounder [Hill]) and is also known as Juneau, Alaska. This area of Alaska is the traditional territory of the Lingít (Tlingit) nation and its people. Áak’w Rock showcases Indigenous musical arts from around the world. The festival is presented by Tlingit & Haida tribal government and Juneau Arts & Humanities Council. Prior years have seen major support from national, state, and local sponsors.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Guests:

Qacung Blanchett , Creative Director, Áak’wRock Indigenous Music Festival

, Creative Director, Áak’wRock Indigenous Music Festival Neilga Koogéi Revels, Project Director, Áak’wRock Indigenous Music Festival

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.