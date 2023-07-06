KTOO

July 6, 2023: First Friday Events

by

July 6, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

First Friday is packed with great artists and events all around Juneau. Today, we highlight three of them, including:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Lily Hope, Weaver/Teacher
  • Nicholas, Intern at Goldbelt and Pride Robe documentarian
  • Hollis Kitchin, Artist
  • Aiyana James, Artist

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

