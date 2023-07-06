July 6, 2023: First Friday Events

On today’s program:
First Friday is packed with great artists and events all around Juneau. Today, we highlight three of them, including:
- Lily Hope shares about the year-long “Weaving Our Pride” Robes project, which kicks off tomorrow
- Hollis Kitchin chats about her event at Kindred Post, where she will be live sketching in watercolor and ink
- and a preview of the Sealaska First Friday event with one of the artists Aiyana James.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Lily Hope, Weaver/Teacher
- Nicholas, Intern at Goldbelt and Pride Robe documentarian
- Hollis Kitchin, Artist
- Aiyana James, Artist
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.