July 5, 2023: Lance McMullan’s Sitkana promises renewable energy through ocean tidal currents, plus First Friday previews, including Miah Lager

July 5, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Lance McMullan, whose company Sitkana recently won the coveted Edge prize for a local renewable energy initiative The Edge Prize awards Innovators, entrepreneurs, and local leaders weaving open source and Indigenous knowledge together for a more connected and resilient world. Recently, Lance McMullan and his company Sitkana won in the category of Innovation and Technology for the developing technology of predictable renewable energy from ocean tidal currents.





Updates from the Juneau Douglas City Museum, including Miah Lager First Friday event Miah Lager, a Juneau local artist, art teacher, mother of three, daughter of a musical shoemaker, and a spirited artist, presents a collection of wearable art pieces. Working with the interplay of color and texture, Lager uses her experiences from her classic art school training, her joy of living, and her own personal, slight earring obsession to bring a little delight to your day.





Juneau Arts round-up with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Guests:

Lance McMullan , Sitkana

, Sitkana Cate Ross , Juneau Douglas City Museum

, Juneau Douglas City Museum Miah Lager , Artist and Jewelry Maker

, Artist and Jewelry Maker Phil Heubshin , Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council Rachelle Bonnett, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.