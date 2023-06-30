June 30, 2023: Ed Schoenfeld, Grand Marshall for 4th of July plus Pride Poetry winning poem

Harper’s winning poem, “Rainbows” (Photo courtesy of Brooke Field)

Ed Schoenfeld, Grand Marshall, Douglas 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal of the Douglas Fourth of July Parade talks Douglas and its July 4th traditions, which go back to mining days, as well as its history and place in the larger Juneau City and Borough.





CBJ Parks and Recreation Update Jorden Nigro discusses summer programming and updates on open positions within the division.





Montessori School Fundraiser The Juneau Montessori School (JMS) has been enriching the lives of Juneau families since 1985. It is a private, tuition-based non-profit school with a Board of Directors. The school offers toddler to kindergarten programs serving children ages 16 months to 6 years of age.





Pride Poetry Winner, Harper Field Harper Field, 9, reads the winning poem, “Rainbows,” first prize winner in the recent Juneau Public Library Pride Poetry Contest.







