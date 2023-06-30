KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

June 30, 2023: Ed Schoenfeld, Grand Marshall for 4th of July plus Pride Poetry winning poem

by

Harper’s winning poem, “Rainbows” (Photo courtesy of Brooke Field)

June 30, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

  • Ed Schoenfeld, Grand Marshall, Douglas 4th of July Parade
    • Grand Marshal of the Douglas Fourth of July Parade talks Douglas and its July 4th traditions, which go back to mining days, as well as its history and place in the larger Juneau City and Borough.

  • CBJ Parks and Recreation Update
    • Jorden Nigro discusses summer programming and updates on open positions within the division.

  • Montessori School Fundraiser
    • The Juneau Montessori School (JMS) has been enriching the lives of Juneau families since 1985. It is a private, tuition-based non-profit school with a Board of Directors. The school offers toddler to kindergarten programs serving children ages 16 months to 6 years of age.

  • Pride Poetry Winner, Harper Field
    • Harper Field, 9, reads the winning poem, “Rainbows,” first prize winner in the recent Juneau Public Library Pride Poetry Contest.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Ed Schoenfeld, Grand Marshall, Douglas July 4th Parade
  • Derrick Grimes, Juneau Montessori School
  • Jorden Nigro, Juneau Parks and Recreation
  • Harper Field, Juneau Public Library Pride Poetry, First Place

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

June 29, 2023: Shawn Spruce from Native America Calling; Juneau Community Bands; Juneau Piano Series

Shawn Spruce from Native America Calling stops by to help with KTOO's one day membership drive, plus upcoming events from Juneau Community Bands and Juneau Piano Series

June 28, 2023: Chef's Halo Halo talk with In Bocca Al Lupo; Theater Alaska Neighborhood Cabaret; Juneau Public Library

Rachel and Melvin from In Bocca Al Lupos are the guests on this month's segment of Chef's Halo Halo Talk with Tasha Elizarde. Plus Theater Alaska's Neighborhood Cabaret and Juneau Public Library

June 27, 2023: Alaska Native Artist and Makers Market

Alaska Native Artist and Makers Market Pop-up this Thursday, plus Juneau Soccer Club recent success and the JAHC's 50th Anniversary.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications