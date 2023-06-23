June 23, 2023: Douglas 4th of July and Soapbox preview; Riverview Senior Living opens; and Juneau Audubon’s last walk of the summer

On today’s program:
- Riverview Senior Living officially opens
- Riverview provides assisted senior living and memory care to seniors/elders and is a new facility for Juneau and is now open.
- Douglas 4th of July Committee and Soapbox event
- The committee provides festivities leading up to and including July 4th, the Ghost Walk, the Douglas Community Christmas tree lighting, Flag Day, and other community activities.
- Juneau Audubon Society
- The last scheduled bird walk of the summer. Bird Walk with Southeast Alaska Land Trust at Sunny Point Conserved Properties. Meet at the north end of Sunny Drive.
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Guests:
- Greg Becker, Executive Director, Riverview Senior Living
- Carrie Pusich, Community Relations Director, Riverview Senior Living
- Maggie Swanson, Douglas 4th of July Committee
- Sharon Kelly, Douglas 4th of July Committee
- Ottavio, Ayla, Ona, Aaro, Soapbox Racers
- Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.