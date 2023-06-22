KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

June 22, 2023: Storyteller/Scientist Skylar Bayer; Juneau Senior Center re-opens; Turning the Tide Capital Access Convening

by

Marine Biologist and Storyteller Skylar Bayer (Photo courtesy of Skylar Bayer)

June 22, 2023 — Full Episode
Chrystel Cornelius, President and CEO, Oweesta Corporation (Photo courtesy of Oweesta)
Oweesta Capital Access Convening
(Photo courtesy of Oweesta)

On today’s program:

  • The Juneau Senior Center reopens
    • After shutting down during the Covid pandemic, The Juneau Senior Center has re-opened with hours Mon-Thu, including congregate meals and Meals on Wheels (and a new “take away” option). They now have activities, including sitting yoga, bridge, and ceramics studio hours, with more to come. For more information, call Aria at 907-463-6175

  • Oweesta Corporation partner with Spruce Root to bring “Turning the Tide Capital Access Convening” to Juneau
    • Next week, Oweesta Corporation’s Turning the Tide – Captial Access Convening is happening here in Juneau. This convening will provide practitioner-tailored training on topics around capital access and offers an array of networking opportunities. Working with their Alaskan partners at Spruce Root, this is a return to an in-person event. Oweesta Corporation was created 24 years ago to address the lack of capital and financial infrastructure holding back economic development in Native communities. It is the longest-standing Native CDFI intermediary offering financial products and development services exclusively to Native CDFIs and Native communities.

  • Skylar Bayer – Marine Biologist, Storyteller, and Co-editor of forthcoming book “Uncharted: How Scientists Navigate Their Own Health, Research, and Experiences of Bias”
    • New Juneau resident Skylar Bayer moved here to work at NOAA Fisheries. She is a producer for The Story Collider, a cool podcast about true, personal stories about science. She is a marine biologist, storyteller, and science communicator. She is also the co-editor of the new book “Uncharted: How Scientists Navigate Their Own Health, Research, and Experiences of Bias” about scientists with disabilities who have faced various career challenges.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Aria Moore, Catholic Community Service
  • Chrystel Cornelius, Oweesta Corporation
  • Ashley Snookes, Spruce Root
  • Skylar Bayer, Storyteller/Marine Biologist

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

June 23, 2023: Douglas 4th of July and Soapbox preview; Riverview Senior Living opens; and Juneau Audubon's last walk of the summer

A preview of the 4th of July Festivities including the Soapbox races, plus Riverview Senior Living opens, and the last bird walk of the summer with Juneau Audubon

June 21, 2023: Author Amy Butcher and the Tutka Bay Writers Retreat

Author and Essayist Amy Butcher on her journey to non-fiction writing and teaching

June 16, 2023: Juneau Youth Sailing; Gold Rush Days; Juneau Audubon Society; Songs from Annie Bartholomew's new album

Juneau Youth Sailing season has begun. Also, Juneau Gold Rush Days is this weekend and Juneau Audubon Society Eagle Beach walk is this Saturday.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications