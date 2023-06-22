June 22, 2023: Storyteller/Scientist Skylar Bayer; Juneau Senior Center re-opens; Turning the Tide Capital Access Convening

Marine Biologist and Storyteller Skylar Bayer (Photo courtesy of Skylar Bayer)

June 22, 2023 — Full Episode

Chrystel Cornelius, President and CEO, Oweesta Corporation (Photo courtesy of Oweesta) Oweesta Capital Access Convening

(Photo courtesy of Oweesta)

On today’s program:

The Juneau Senior Center reopens After shutting down during the Covid pandemic, The Juneau Senior Center has re-opened with hours Mon-Thu, including congregate meals and Meals on Wheels (and a new “take away” option). They now have activities, including sitting yoga, bridge, and ceramics studio hours, with more to come. For more information, call Aria at 907-463-6175





Oweesta Corporation partner with Spruce Root to bring “Turning the Tide Capital Access Convening” to Juneau Next week, Oweesta Corporation’s Turning the Tide – Captial Access Convening is happening here in Juneau. This convening will provide practitioner-tailored training on topics around capital access and offers an array of networking opportunities. Working with their Alaskan partners at Spruce Root, this is a return to an in-person event. Oweesta Corporation was created 24 years ago to address the lack of capital and financial infrastructure holding back economic development in Native communities. It is the longest-standing Native CDFI intermediary offering financial products and development services exclusively to Native CDFIs and Native communities.





Skylar Bayer – Marine Biologist, Storyteller, and Co-editor of forthcoming book “Uncharted: How Scientists Navigate Their Own Health, Research, and Experiences of Bias” New Juneau resident Skylar Bayer moved here to work at NOAA Fisheries. She is a producer for The Story Collider, a cool podcast about true, personal stories about science. She is a marine biologist, storyteller, and science communicator. She is also the co-editor of the new book “Uncharted: How Scientists Navigate Their Own Health, Research, and Experiences of Bias” about scientists with disabilities who have faced various career challenges.







Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Aria Moore , Catholic Community Service

, Catholic Community Service Chrystel Cornelius , Oweesta Corporation

, Oweesta Corporation Ashley Snookes , Spruce Root

, Spruce Root Skylar Bayer, Storyteller/Marine Biologist

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.