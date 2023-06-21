KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

June 21, 2023: Author Amy Butcher and the Tutka Bay Writers Retreat

by

June 21, 2023 — Amy Butcher Interview

On today’s show:

Author Amy Butcher (Photo: Jennifer Grimm)

From 49 Writers regarding Tutka Bay Writers Retreat

About the Tutka Bay Retreat Experience

This generative writers retreat blends craft talks, in-class writing, readings, and discussion with unstructured time to experience the immersive natural environment or concentrate further on writing. Your weekend of instruction and inspiration will take place at Tutka Bay Lodge, named by Fodor in 2012 as one of the World’s Top 100 places to stay. Tutka Bay is a remote and rugged fjord characterized by soaring mountains, secluded beaches, old growth forest, and dramatic tidal fluctuations. To get there you fly or drive to the fishing community of Homer on the Kenai Peninsula (225 miles south of Anchorage) then take a 20-minute water taxi ride across Kachemak Bay. On the way you will observe a variety of shore and water birds, and there is always the possibility of sighting sea otters, orcas, and humpbacks.

49writers.org

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Amy Butcher, Author and Essayist

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

June 16, 2023: Juneau Youth Sailing; Gold Rush Days; Juneau Audubon Society; Songs from Annie Bartholomew's new album

Juneau Youth Sailing season has begun. Also, Juneau Gold Rush Days is this weekend and Juneau Audubon Society Eagle Beach walk is this Saturday.

June 15, 2023: Bloomsday Celebration with Jane Hale; Ben Blackgoat Memorial Race; Updates from UAS

Bloomsday celebration with Jane Hale, plus Ben Blackgoat Memorial Race (with inclusion of non-binary categories) and updates from University of Alaska Southeast

June 14, 2023: Kate Troll's new memoir "All in Due Time"

Kate Troll on her new memoir "All in Due Time" and Juneau Arts and Humanities Council updates on events and the Ruddy Award nominations.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications