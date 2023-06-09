June 9, 2023: Latseen Káx̱ Yéi Atdaané – Gathering for Strength Sealaska Heritage Institute’s 7th Culturally Responsive Education Conference

(Image courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute)

On today’s program:

Underground Connection presents Uncharted

Live music in the studio from Uncharted – Symphonic Folk from Victoria Fraser and Bethany Hill. Playing at both Griz Bar and Holy Trinity this weekend.





Juneau Artists Gallery with Jayne Andreen – Featured Artist

A chat about “The Sun and The Sea” jewelry exhibit with the featured artist for June at the Juneau Artists Gallery.





Latseen Káx̱ Yéi Atdaané – Gathering for Strength Sealaska Heritage Institute’s 7th Culturally Responsive Education Conference This event provides educators and administrators with a deep understanding of culturally responsive education. It equips them to transform their classrooms, pedagogy, and curriculum to fully support all students’ success—especially those who have been historically underserved, disenfranchised, and marginalized by colonized systems.







Guests:

Bethany Hill , Musician

, Musician Victoria Fraser , Musician

, Musician Kristy Ford , Culturally Responsive Education Conference

, Culturally Responsive Education Conference Jayne Andreen , Juneau Artists Gallery

, Juneau Artists Gallery Shgen George , Culturally Responsive Education Conference

