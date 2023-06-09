KTOO

June 9, 2023: Latseen Káx̱ Yéi Atdaané – Gathering for Strength Sealaska Heritage Institute’s 7th Culturally Responsive Education Conference

by

June 9, 2023 — Full Episode
On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Guests:

  • Bethany Hill, Musician
  • Victoria Fraser, Musician
  • Jayne Andreen, Juneau Artists Gallery
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

