KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

June 7, 2023: Chef’s Halo Halo Talk; Juneau Pride Events; Moananuiākea

by

The Hōkūle‘a docked in Hoonah on June 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Carter Johnson)

June 7, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

  • Chef’s Halo Halo Talk with Tasha Elizarde
  • SEAGLA and Juneau’s upcoming Pride Week events as part of Pride Month
    • SEAGLA’s Pride Week is June 9-18
    • Pride Month is the entire month of June, and there are events all over Juneau all month long, including LGBTQ film screenings at Gold Town Nickelodeon most days of the month, and a weekly Pride Hike on various trails around town.
  • KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey’s interview with the Polynesian Voyaging Society on the Moananuiākea
    • A four-year voyage across the world starts in Juneau this month. The Polynesian Voyaging Society will take the Hōkūle‘a — a twin-hulled, wind-powered canoe carved 50 years ago and has embarked on 14 voyages since — over 40,000 miles around the globe. The journey is called Moananuiākea, and the crew’s goal is to learn about land stewardship and unity from Indigenous communities throughout the Pacific Ocean.
    • The Hōkūle‘a returns to Juneau from Yakutat on Saturday, June 10, and sets off on its long voyage on Thursday, June 15. The arrival will air live on KTOO 360TV starting at 3 p.m on Saturday and the departure will be broadcast at 2 pm. on Thursday.
    • Thompson says there will be chances to tour the Hōkūle‘a while it’s in town. He says the canoe gets stronger when more and more people put their hands on it.

Bostin Christopher and Tasha Elizarde host the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Abby LaForce Barnett, Co-owner of Zerelda’s Bistro
  • Jeremy Barnett, Co-owner of Zerelda’s Bistro
  • Emily Mesch, SEAGLA
  • Nainoa Thompson, Polynesian Voyaging Society

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

