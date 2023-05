May 19, 2023: Amplify Alaska presents a fundraiser for Áak’w Rock Festival

May 19, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Yngvil Vatn Guttu , Amplify Alaska

, Amplify Alaska Witty Youngman , Musician

, Musician Taylor Vidic , Musician

, Musician Tari Stage-Harvey , Pastor of Shepard of the Valley

, Pastor of Shepard of the Valley Brenda Wright , Juneau Audubon Society

, Juneau Audubon Society Betsy Fischer , Photographer

, Photographer Scott Fischer, Photographer

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.