May 19, 2023: Amplify Alaska presents a fundraiser for Áak’w Rock Festival

May 19, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

  • Amplify Alaska presents Qacung, Witty Youngman, and more as a Fundraiser for Aaw’k Rock on Saturday, May 20.
  • Bike Rodeo
  • Freedom for All art show
    • Freedom For All Art Show, opening First Friday, June 2, showing all month. The show is sponsored by the Juneau Pro-Choice Coalition and Picture This. The show consists of new and well-established artists, with artworks of all kinds, 2D and 3D. A wonderfully eclectic collection not seen anywhere else. If you are an artist that would like to participate, there is still time. Submissions can be dropped off at Picture This until May 26th. Picture This is at the bottom of the Marine View Building, 230 S. Franklin St.
  • Juneau Audubon Society
    • Bird Walk with Betsy and Scott Fischer, who focus on photography

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Yngvil Vatn Guttu, Amplify Alaska
  • Witty Youngman, Musician
  • Taylor Vidic, Musician
  • Tari Stage-Harvey, Pastor of Shepard of the Valley
  • Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society
  • Betsy Fischer, Photographer
  • Scott Fischer, Photographer

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

