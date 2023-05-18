May 18, 2023: Dr. Karen Carey, retiring UAS Chancellor, Bartlett’s new surgery robot, and Spruce Root and Tlingit & Haida business programs

Inaugural Bartlett Regional Hospital Team using the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. Photo courtesy of Bartlett Regional Hospital.

May 18, 2023 — Full Episode

Today is a special day! Stephanie Coulon will be co-hosting today! She will be taking the lead on the interview with Spruce Root and Tlingit & Haida about their business programs!

Bartlett Regional Hospital’s new da Vinci Xi Surgical System Bartlett Regional Hospital has acquired the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, allowing the hospital to be the first in Southeast Alaska to offer minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgeries. The da Vinci Xi Robot is the next frontier for minimally invasive surgery combining the latest assisted surgical technologies, which allows for easier access to targeted areas.



Spruce Root’s Business Basics Online course and the Small Business Rescue Relief Program sponsored by CCTHITA Stephanie Coulon chats with Ashley Snookes from Spruce Root and Monica Sharp from Tlingit & Haida about Spruce Root’s Business Basics Online course and the Small Business Rescue Relief Program sponsored by CCTHITA.



Dr. Karen Carey, retiring Chancellor, of the University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Carey is retiring at the end of June. Chancellor Carey was adopted into the Raven Clan at the recent Native Graduation, which precedes Commencement. The Tlingit name she was given is Héide Shuwataaní.



Bostin Christopher and Stephanie Coulon co-host the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Dr. Nicholas Newbury , Cheif of Surgery, Bartlett Regional Hospital

, Cheif of Surgery, Bartlett Regional Hospital Ashley Snookes , Spruce Root

, Spruce Root Monica Sharp , The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska

, The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska Dr. Karen Carey, Chancellor, University of Alaska Southeast

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.