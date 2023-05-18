KTOO

May 18, 2023: Dr. Karen Carey, retiring UAS Chancellor, Bartlett’s new surgery robot, and Spruce Root and Tlingit & Haida business programs

by

Inaugural Bartlett Regional Hospital Team using the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. Photo courtesy of Bartlett Regional Hospital.

May 18, 2023 — Full Episode

Today is a special day! Stephanie Coulon will be co-hosting today! She will be taking the lead on the interview with Spruce Root and Tlingit & Haida about their business programs!

Bostin Christopher and Stephanie Coulon co-host the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Dr. Nicholas Newbury, Cheif of Surgery, Bartlett Regional Hospital
  • Ashley Snookes, Spruce Root
  • Monica Sharp, The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska
  • Dr. Karen Carey, Chancellor, University of Alaska Southeast

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

