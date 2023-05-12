KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

May 12, 2023: “Phil Wiggins Blues House Party”; Underground Connection presents hip-hop show

by

Phil Wiggins Blues House Party Band (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

May 12, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Phil Wiggins Harmonica Pouch (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Guests:

  • Phil Wiggins, Harmonica, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party
  • Marcus Moore, Violin, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party
  • Hubby Jenkins, Guitar, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party
  • Rachel Disney, Underground Connection
  • Taylor Vidic, Underground Connection
  • Zac Pease, Underground Connection
  • Radiophonic, Artist
  • RRains, Artist
  • Marsha Squires, Juneau Audubon Society

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

