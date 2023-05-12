May 12, 2023: “Phil Wiggins Blues House Party”; Underground Connection presents hip-hop show

On today’s program:
- Phil Wiggins – Blues Cruise and the finale of Juneau Jazz & Classics
- Juneau Jazz & Classics closes out the festival with Phil Wiggins! Blues musician extraordinaire!
- Underground Connection – CHRVNS & Radiophonic Jazz and RRains
- Underground Connections presents Chrvns, from Bellingham, WA along with our own local superstars Radiophonic Jazz and RRains
- Juneau Audubon Society
- Saturday is World Migratory Bird Day and there are two events happening at the Juneau Community Gardens
Guests:
- Phil Wiggins, Harmonica, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party
- Marcus Moore, Violin, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party
- Hubby Jenkins, Guitar, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party
- Rachel Disney, Underground Connection
- Taylor Vidic, Underground Connection
- Zac Pease, Underground Connection
- Radiophonic, Artist
- RRains, Artist
- Marsha Squires, Juneau Audubon Society
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.