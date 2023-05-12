May 12, 2023: “Phil Wiggins Blues House Party”; Underground Connection presents hip-hop show

Phil Wiggins Blues House Party Band (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

May 12, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Phil Wiggins – Blues Cruise and the finale of Juneau Jazz & Classics Juneau Jazz & Classics closes out the festival with Phil Wiggins! Blues musician extraordinaire!



Underground Connection – CHRVNS & Radiophonic Jazz and RRains Underground Connections presents Chrvns, from Bellingham, WA along with our own local superstars Radiophonic Jazz and RRains





Juneau Audubon Society Saturday is World Migratory Bird Day and there are two events happening at the Juneau Community Gardens



Phil Wiggins Harmonica Pouch (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Guests:

Phil Wiggins , Harmonica, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party

, Harmonica, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party Marcus Moore , Violin, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party

, Violin, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party Hubby Jenkins , Guitar, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party

, Guitar, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party Rachel Disney , Underground Connection

, Underground Connection Taylor Vidic , Underground Connection

, Underground Connection Zac Pease , Underground Connection

, Underground Connection Radiophonic , Artist

, Artist RRains , Artist

, Artist Marsha Squires, Juneau Audubon Society

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.