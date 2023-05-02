May 2, 2023: The new Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council — Phil Huebschen

Phil Huebschen, Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. (Photo courtesy of Phil Huebschen)

May 2, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

NOTES:

Correction/Addition: Nancy DeCherney is the former Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Guests:

Nguyet Nguyen , UAS Professor, Study Away in Vietnam

, UAS Professor, Study Away in Vietnam Carin Silkaitis , Dean of Arts and Sciences, UAS

, Dean of Arts and Sciences, UAS Phil Huebschen , Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

, Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council Katrina Woolford, Hearthside Books

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.