May 2, 2023: The new Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council — Phil Huebschen

Phil Huebschen, Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. (Photo courtesy of Phil Huebschen)

May 2, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

  • Correction/Addition: Nancy DeCherney is the former Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Guests:

  • Nguyet Nguyen, UAS Professor, Study Away in Vietnam
  • Carin Silkaitis, Dean of Arts and Sciences, UAS
  • Phil Huebschen, Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
  • Katrina Woolford, Hearthside Books

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

