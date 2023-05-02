May 2, 2023: The new Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council — Phil Huebschen

On today’s program:
- A conversation with Phil Huebshen, the new Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, including his return to Juneau and his vision for the JAHC moving forward
- A look at the new UAS course: Study Away in Vietnam, happening in Fall 2023
- And a peak at upcoming events with Katrina from Hearthside Books
- Correction/Addition: Nancy DeCherney is the former Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
- Nguyet Nguyen, UAS Professor, Study Away in Vietnam
- Carin Silkaitis, Dean of Arts and Sciences, UAS
- Phil Huebschen, Executive Director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
- Katrina Woolford, Hearthside Books
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.