KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Megan McMillan’s MFA thesis seeks survey takers on Juneau tourism, new singing group Singing for Our Lives, and Jensen-Olsen Arboretum set to expand hours on April 1

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Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, March 27, 2026

  • Juneau-ite Megan McMillan is working on her MFA in New Zealand. She is in Juneau for six weeks, collecting data for her thesis: “Resident Perspectives of the Cruise Industry in Juneau, Alaska.” She is accepting survey responses and also looking for subjects to interview in a longer format.
    Survey link: https://lincoln.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b4uEUer7MYPJ72S

  • A new singing group, Singing for Our Lives, started this March in Juneau. Group leader Leslie Wood and participant Jenny Smith share information on the group and its goal to “sing simple songs of resistance, joy, solidarity, and healing to keep us going in these dark times.” The group is open to all, and meets on Monday evening at Dzantik’I Heeni Middle School.

  • The Jensen-Olsen Arboretum is set to expand to summer hours on April 1. Manager Ginger Hudson shares upcoming events and plans, including Mother’s Day and children’s classes.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

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