Ted Stevens Legislative Intern Program, Scouting America food drive, literary journal Tidal Echoes

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, March 26, 2026
- The Ted Stevens Legislative Intern Program offers students the opportunity to work in the Alaska Legislature during session. Intern EJ Richards and Professor Glenn Wright share details.
- Scouting America, formerly the Boy Scouts, is hosting the Scouting for Food drive to benefit the Southeast Alaska Foodbank this April.
- The annual literary journal published by UAS, Tidal Echoes, is set to launch with a public event on Thursday, April 2, at UAS Egan 112.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.