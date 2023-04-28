April 28, 2023: Herring harvest documented in a new documentary

On today’s show:
- KTOO’s ReVision Alaska and the new documentary: “Sitka Herring: A Tale of Two Harvests” – a chat with Marcelo Quinto, Past Grand President of Alaska Native Brotherhood who appears in the film, and Steve Johnson, who is still harvesting eggs.
- To learn how you can help, visit: Herring Protectors.org
- Plus
- Registration is open for July’s Chilkat Challenge Triathlon
- CBJ Parks and Recreation’s 4th Annual Walk Southeast
- And the next birding walk from the Juneau Audubon Society is on tap!
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Guests:
- Marcelo Quinto, Past Grand President, Alaska Native Brotherhood
- Jennifer Quinto
- Andrés Javier Camacho, KTOO Video Producer, ReVision Alaska
- Steve Johnson, Herring Harvester
- Gershon Cohen, Chilkat Challenge Triathlon
- Lauren Verelli, CBJ Parks and Rec
- Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society
