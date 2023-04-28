KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

April 28, 2023: Herring harvest documented in a new documentary

by

April 28, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s show:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Marcelo Quinto, Past Grand President, Alaska Native Brotherhood
  • Jennifer Quinto
  • Andrés Javier Camacho, KTOO Video Producer, ReVision Alaska
  • Steve Johnson, Herring Harvester
  • Gershon Cohen, Chilkat Challenge Triathlon
  • Lauren Verelli, CBJ Parks and Rec
  • Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Read next

April 27, 2023: Halo Halo Chef Talk - April Edition

This month's segment of Halo Halo Chef Talk with Tasha Elizarde plus The American Red Cross and the Early Learning Fair.

April 26, 2023 — Scott Burton's Authentimedia explores legacy bio documentary format

Scott Burton from authentimedia, plus visits and information from Juneau Public Library, Juneau Community Bands, and BayFest 2023 in Auke Bay

Poster for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April 25, 2023: Juneau Afternoon panel on Sexual Assault Awareness Month, including healing and resources

Ati Nasiah from Haa Tóoch Lichéesh facilitates a conversation with Kaax'kwhei Leona Santiago, Swarupa Toth, Meghan Dihle, and Lauree Morton

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications