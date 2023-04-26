KTOO

April 26, 2023 — Scott Burton’s Authentimedia explores legacy bio documentary format

by

Scott Burton working the boards at KTOO (photo by Jaylynn Martin/IAK)

April 26, 2023 — Full Episode

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Guests:

  • Scott Burton, Authentimedia
  • Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library
  • Sarah McNair-Grove, Juneau Community Bands
  • Makayla Chappell, Forbidden Peak Brewery

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

