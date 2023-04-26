April 26, 2023 — Scott Burton’s Authentimedia explores legacy bio documentary format

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
- Scott Burton, former KTOO Arts and Culture Producer, and now owner of Authentimedia stops by to fill us in on his latest filmmaking ventures and the new Legacy Bio Documentary
- Juneau Community Bands previews their upcoming Chamber Music Concert
- A preview of the annual Auke Bay festival for locals: Bayfest 2023|
- Juneau Library monthly check-in
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Scott Burton, Authentimedia
- Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library
- Sarah McNair-Grove, Juneau Community Bands
- Makayla Chappell, Forbidden Peak Brewery
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.