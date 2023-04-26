April 26, 2023 — Scott Burton’s Authentimedia explores legacy bio documentary format

Scott Burton working the boards at KTOO (photo by Jaylynn Martin/IAK)

April 26, 2023 — Full Episode

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Scott Burton , Authentimedia

, Authentimedia Margaret Luedke , Juneau Public Library

, Juneau Public Library Sarah McNair-Grove , Juneau Community Bands

, Juneau Community Bands Makayla Chappell, Forbidden Peak Brewery

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.