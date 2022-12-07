Dec. 6, 2022: “Earnest Drinker” examines relationships with alcohol and sobriety

In the first teaser trailer for “Earnest Drinker,” Juneau-based filmmaker Scott Burton asks, “What’s your relationship with alcohol?” In his personal experience, it has included both fun times and depression, inspiration and anxiety, confidence and addiction, bottle-rocket highs and in-the-gutter lows. “I jumped into bed with alcohol at age 14 and we’ve been loving and fighting for over forty years.” Burton stopped drinking alcohol in January of 2020, and through “Ernest Drinker” he examines the terminology used by society to talk about alcoholism, sobriety, and recovery. On today’s show, he sits down with host Katie Bausler to share more about the film and how it came to be.

Also on today’s show, the Juneau Symphony will be here to tell us about their Holiday Cheer concerts next weekend. Juneau Audubon Society will preview their upcoming talk “Red Knots of Controller Bay,” and representatives from the United Way will give us the highlights of their fundraising campaign.

Guests:

Andy Kline, United Way

Wayne Stevens, United Way

Charlotte Truitt, executive director, Juneau Symphony

Sally Smith, Juneau Symphony

Scott Burton, Authentimedia

Brenda Wright, board member, Juneau Audubon Society

Jenell Larsen Tempel, biologist and presenter, Juneau Audubon Society