April 25, 2023: Sexual Assault Awareness Month

- April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), and we dedicate the hour to raising awareness and discussing resources available, response outreach, healing, and more. Our guests are Swarupa Toth from AWARE, Meghan Dihle from Bartlett Regional Hospital, Lauree Morton from Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and Kaax’kwhei Leona Santiago, Advocate. The conversation is facilitated by Ati Nasiah from Haa Tóoch Lichéesh
Guests:
- Meghan Dihle, Bartlett Regional Hospital
- Lauree Morton, Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
- Ati Nasiah, Haa Tóoch Lichéesh
- Kaax’kwhei Leona Santiago, Advocate
- Swarupa Toth, AWARE
