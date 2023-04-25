KTOO

April 25, 2023: Sexual Assault Awareness Month

by

Guest on Juneau Afternoon seated around the microphone table.
Seated Left to Right: Lauree Morton, Swarupa Toth, Meghan Dihle. Standing: Ati Nasiah. Not pictured (Zoom): Kaax’kwhei Leona Santiago. (Photo: Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

April 25, 2023 — Full Episode

Guests:

  • Meghan Dihle, Bartlett Regional Hospital
  • Lauree Morton, Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
  • Ati Nasiah, Haa Tóoch Lichéesh
  • Kaax’kwhei Leona Santiago, Advocate
  • Swarupa Toth, AWARE

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

