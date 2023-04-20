KTOO

April 20, 2023: Kootéeyaa Deiyí

by

Kootéeyaa Deiyí (Totem Pole Trail) — Image Courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Company

April 20, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Guests:

  • Ricardo Worl, Sealaska Heritage Institute
  • Mariya Lovishchuk, The Glory Hall
  • Emma Van Nes, Southeast Alaska Independent Living
  • Dylan Anthony, Southeast Alaska Independent Living

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

