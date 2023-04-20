April 20, 2023: Kootéeyaa Deiyí

On today’s program:
- Sealaska Heritage Institute (SHI) will hold a ceremony on Saturday for the first 12 poles of Kootéeyaa Deiyí (Totem Pole Trail) and Faces of Alaska, a major installation of bronze masks representing the five major Native groups of Alaska
- The Glory Hall Empty Bowls fundraiser
- And SAIL’s Challenge Course season begins soon, and the ORCA program is equipped to provide services to people with a diverse array of adaptive needs
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Guests:
- Ricardo Worl, Sealaska Heritage Institute
- Mariya Lovishchuk, The Glory Hall
- Emma Van Nes, Southeast Alaska Independent Living
- Dylan Anthony, Southeast Alaska Independent Living
