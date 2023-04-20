April 20, 2023: Kootéeyaa Deiyí

Kootéeyaa Deiyí (Totem Pole Trail) — Image Courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Company

April 20, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Sealaska Heritage Institute (SHI) will hold a ceremony on Saturday for the first 12 poles of Kootéeyaa Deiyí (Totem Pole Trail) and Faces of Alaska, a major installation of bronze masks representing the five major Native groups of Alaska

The Glory Hall Empty Bowls fundraiser

And SAIL’s Challenge Course season begins soon, and the ORCA program is equipped to provide services to people with a diverse array of adaptive needs

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Ricardo Worl , Sealaska Heritage Institute

, Sealaska Heritage Institute Mariya Lovishchuk , The Glory Hall

, The Glory Hall Emma Van Nes , Southeast Alaska Independent Living

, Southeast Alaska Independent Living Dylan Anthony, Southeast Alaska Independent Living

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.