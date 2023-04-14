April 14, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon — Ellorie McKnight, Kieran Poile, Ryan McNally, Annie Bartholomew

Annie B. Cover of Sister of White Chapel – photo by @sydneyakagiphoto

April 14, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

With Lone Pinon delayed in Seattle today, along with Lucy Salazar the Dance Caller, some awesome musicians from Whitehorse, Yukon and Juneau graciously step-up!

First up: Ellorie McKnight, Kieran Poile, Ryan McNally, all musicians from Whitehorse.

Then Jack Fontanella gives us an update on the workshops scheduled for this weekend.

And finally, local superstar Annie B. talks about her new single and the production of her upcoming full album “Sisters of White Chapel.”

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Links:

Guests:

Ellorie McKnight , Musician

, Musician Kieran Poile , Musician

, Musician Ryan McNally , Musician

, Musician Jack Fontanella , Alaksa Folk Festival Board Member

, Alaksa Folk Festival Board Member Annie B. , Musician

, Musician Justin Smith, Engineer

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.