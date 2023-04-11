April 11, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon with Mollylele, After School Special, and Tucker Tunes

Mollylele at the Seattle Central Library (Photo Credit: Andrew Ferguson)

April 11, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s show, we kick off a week of Folk Fest (and beyond) coverage. Tune in all week for music, interviews, information, and more!

Tim and Natalie Tucker aka Tucker Tunes (Photo by Elaine Albertson of Kona, Hawaii)

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Mollylele (Molly Lewis) , Musician

, Musician Marian Call , Musician and producer of After School Special

, Musician and producer of After School Special Paul Doulas , Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund

, Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund Mark Pusich , Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund

, Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund Natalie Tucker , Tucker Tunes

, Tucker Tunes Tim Tucker, Tucker Tunes

