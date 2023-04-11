KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

April 11, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon with Mollylele, After School Special, and Tucker Tunes

by

Molly Lewis sitting on the escalator at the Seattle Central Library
Mollylele at the Seattle Central Library (Photo Credit: Andrew Ferguson)

April 11, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s show, we kick off a week of Folk Fest (and beyond) coverage. Tune in all week for music, interviews, information, and more!

Additional links for today:

Tim and Natalie Tucker aka Tucker Tunes (Photo by Elaine Albertson of Kona, Hawaii)

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Mollylele (Molly Lewis), Musician
  • Marian Call, Musician and producer of After School Special
  • Paul Doulas, Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund
  • Mark Pusich, Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund
  • Natalie Tucker, Tucker Tunes
  • Tim Tucker, Tucker Tunes

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

