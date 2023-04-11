April 11, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon with Mollylele, After School Special, and Tucker Tunes

On today’s show, we kick off a week of Folk Fest (and beyond) coverage. Tune in all week for music, interviews, information, and more!
- After School Special – A music and comedy show at The Crystal Saloon Wednesday night. Molly Lewis from Seattle will play. Marian Call produces this show and provides the lowdown.
- Tucker Tunes from Anchorage is a husband and wife team. Tim and Natalie Tucker will delight audiences with their whimsical tunes.
- Also, representatives from the Douglas Dornan Foundation Fund will discuss granting possibilities in Juneau.
Additional links for today:
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Mollylele (Molly Lewis), Musician
- Marian Call, Musician and producer of After School Special
- Paul Doulas, Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund
- Mark Pusich, Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund
- Natalie Tucker, Tucker Tunes
- Tim Tucker, Tucker Tunes
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.