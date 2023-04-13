KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

April 13, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon — The River Livers, Quinton Woolman-Morgan, Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny

by

Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny (Photo by Ron Gile)

April 13, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Guests:

  • Jessie Meybin, The River Livers
  • Fiona Rose, The River Livers
  • Lisa Miles, The River Livers
  • Logan Bean, The River Livers
  • Phil Hawkins, The River Livers
  • Quinton Woolman-Morgan, Musician
  • Dylan Hulbert, Musician
  • Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny, Musician
  • Lucy Peckham, Sound Engineer

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

