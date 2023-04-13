April 13, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon — The River Livers, Quinton Woolman-Morgan, Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny

Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny (Photo by Ron Gile)

April 13, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

The River Livers – a five-piece band from up Girdwood and Anchorage, rocks the studio.

Lisa Puananimohala’ikalani Denny will be here to highlight the beauty and wonder of the ukulele.

Quinton Woolman-Morgan and Dylan Hulbert play some original tunes.

And a quick chat with behind-the-scenes superstar without whom the Folk Fest wouldn’t sound the same. Sound guru Lucy Peckham will be here.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Guests:

Jessie Meybin , The River Livers

, The River Livers Fiona Rose , The River Livers

, The River Livers Lisa Miles , The River Livers

, The River Livers Logan Bean , The River Livers

, The River Livers Phil Hawkins , The River Livers

, The River Livers Quinton Woolman-Morgan , Musician

, Musician Dylan Hulbert , Musician

, Musician Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny , Musician

, Musician Lucy Peckham, Sound Engineer

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.