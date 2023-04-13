April 13, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon — The River Livers, Quinton Woolman-Morgan, Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny

On today’s program:
- The River Livers – a five-piece band from up Girdwood and Anchorage, rocks the studio.
- Lisa Puananimohala’ikalani Denny will be here to highlight the beauty and wonder of the ukulele.
- Quinton Woolman-Morgan and Dylan Hulbert play some original tunes.
- And a quick chat with behind-the-scenes superstar without whom the Folk Fest wouldn’t sound the same. Sound guru Lucy Peckham will be here.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Guests:
- Jessie Meybin, The River Livers
- Fiona Rose, The River Livers
- Lisa Miles, The River Livers
- Logan Bean, The River Livers
- Phil Hawkins, The River Livers
- Quinton Woolman-Morgan, Musician
- Dylan Hulbert, Musician
- Lisa Puananimōhala’ikalani Denny, Musician
- Lucy Peckham, Sound Engineer
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.