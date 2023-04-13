KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

April 12, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon — Luna & Ursus, Taylor Vidic, and Sunny Porch

by

Luna & Ursus (Photo courtesy of Luna & Ursus)

April 12, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s show:

  • From Homer, Luna & Ursus provide musical goodness with the Celtic Harp. Get a preview of their set tonight at the Alaska Folk Festival.
  • Sunny Porch played last night’s Unceded event and is on the docket tonight at Folk Fest. They stop by to share some tunes!
  • Producer extraordinaire Taylor Vidic stops by to fill us in on all the things happening this week at the Crystal Saloon.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Luna & Ursus in KTOO Studio 2K (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)
Luna & Ursus in KTOO Studio 2K
(Bostin Christopher/KTOO)
Sunny Porch in KTOO Studio 2K (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)
Sunny Porch in KTOO Studio 2K
(Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Links:

Guests:

  • Michelle Morton, Luna & Ursus
  • Joshua Thomas, Luna & Ursus
  • Taylor Vidic, Musician and Producer, The Crystal Saloon
  • Melanie Brown, Sunny Porch
  • Markus Beckman, Sunny Porch

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Read next

April 11, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon with Mollylele, After School Special, and Tucker Tunes

AK Folk Fest is on! Musical guests today include Mollylele and Tucker Tunes. Also, Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund fills us in on upcoming grants!

Cupcake the chicken on the table in Studio 2K Radio Studio

Friday, April 7, 2023: UNCEDED — Black, Indigenous, and artists of color celebrating the roots of folk music

UNCEDED, plus Artemis Sportswomen, Juneau Drag, and a special visit from Cupcake the Chicken!

April 6, 2023: Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literacy program expanding to middle school; Plus Tony Hoffman, Folk Fest, and First Friday events

Folk Fest, First Friday, Tony Hoffman, The TCCL program, Lily Hope, and more!

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications