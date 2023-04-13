April 12, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon — Luna & Ursus, Taylor Vidic, and Sunny Porch

On today’s show:
- From Homer, Luna & Ursus provide musical goodness with the Celtic Harp. Get a preview of their set tonight at the Alaska Folk Festival.
- Sunny Porch played last night’s Unceded event and is on the docket tonight at Folk Fest. They stop by to share some tunes!
- Producer extraordinaire Taylor Vidic stops by to fill us in on all the things happening this week at the Crystal Saloon.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Guests:
- Michelle Morton, Luna & Ursus
- Joshua Thomas, Luna & Ursus
- Taylor Vidic, Musician and Producer, The Crystal Saloon
- Melanie Brown, Sunny Porch
- Markus Beckman, Sunny Porch
