April 12, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon — Luna & Ursus, Taylor Vidic, and Sunny Porch

April 12, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s show:

From Homer, Luna & Ursus provide musical goodness with the Celtic Harp. Get a preview of their set tonight at the Alaska Folk Festival.

Sunny Porch played last night’s Unceded event and is on the docket tonight at Folk Fest. They stop by to share some tunes!

Producer extraordinaire Taylor Vidic stops by to fill us in on all the things happening this week at the Crystal Saloon.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Bostin Christopher produced today's show with help from Erin Tripp.