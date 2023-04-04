KTOO

April 4, 2023: Financial Wellness for Indigenous Communities Workshop via Spruce Root and upcoming events from the Salt Cave, Rainforest Yoga, Discovery Southeast, and Juneau Community Charter School

by

Baby at Glacier Salt Cave (photo courtesy of Glacier Salt Cave)

April 4, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s show:

Guests:

  • Izzy Haywood, Spruce Root
  • Jessie Ray Crites, Glacier Salt Cave
  • Brianna Brint, Glacier Salt Cave
  • Kelly Sorensen, Discovery Southeast
  • Maggie Garrison, Discovery Southeast
  • Mary Capobianco, Rainforest Yoga
  • Dr. Marnie Hartman, Earth Day Workshop Leader
  • Britteny Cioni-Haywood, Juneau Community Charter School
  • Lisa Eagan Lagerquist, Juneau Community Charter School

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

