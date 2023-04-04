April 4, 2023: Financial Wellness for Indigenous Communities Workshop via Spruce Root and upcoming events from the Salt Cave, Rainforest Yoga, Discovery Southeast, and Juneau Community Charter School

On today’s show:
- Spruce Root highlights their upcoming Financial Wellness for Indigenous Communities class
- The Glacier Salt Cave has an open house this Saturday
- Discovery Southeast reminds us to sign-up for summercamp
- Rainforest Yoga, has an upcoming workshop with Dr. Marnie Hartman
- and a preview of Juneau Community Charter School‘s programs and upcoming open house
KTOO’s Bostin Christopher is your host today. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Izzy Haywood, Spruce Root
- Jessie Ray Crites, Glacier Salt Cave
- Brianna Brint, Glacier Salt Cave
- Kelly Sorensen, Discovery Southeast
- Maggie Garrison, Discovery Southeast
- Mary Capobianco, Rainforest Yoga
- Dr. Marnie Hartman, Earth Day Workshop Leader
- Britteny Cioni-Haywood, Juneau Community Charter School
- Lisa Eagan Lagerquist, Juneau Community Charter School
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.