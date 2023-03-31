KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

March 31, 2023: Chef’s Halo Halo Talk; Robert DeMaine plays with the Juneau Symphony

by

Longganisa, a sweet Philippine pork sausage, hangs from a Manila, Philippines street market. (Photo Courtesy of Lionel Uddipa)

March 31, 2023 — Full Episode

Last month, Red Spruce Eatery chef Lionel Uddipa traveled to his home province in the northern Philippines to visit his family. KTOO’s Tasha Elizarde spoke with him about his time there and the foods he got to enjoy on the latest installment of “Chef’s Halo Halo Talk”

Also, on the program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts today’s program! Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Tasha Elizarde, KTOO Community Reporting Fellow, Host of “Chef’s Halo Halo Talk”
  • Lionel Uddipa, Chef, Red Spruce Eatery
  • Charlotte Truitt, Executive Director, Juneau Symphony
  • Robert DeMaine, Cellist, LA Philharmonic
  • Jessie Palomino, General Manager of The Rock Dump
  • Alisha Falberg, The Rock Dump
  • Terra Patterson, CBJ Pools

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

