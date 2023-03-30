KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

March 30, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations — The LGBTQIA+ Community of Color & Indigenous Peoples in Alaska

by

Culture Rich Conversations – March 30, 2023 – Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they wrap up the third season by having a candid and open conversation about the LGBTQIA+ Community of Color and Indigenous Peoples in Alaska! Host Christina Michelle and her guests have a gripping discussion about this unique lived experience.

Today, Christina Michelle and her guests talk about what it means to be part of this community and how it feels to live in Alaska. From discrimination in the workplace to all that still needs to be done for teens to have adequate support, Christina Michelle gives an unflinching look at the hard truths many face every day.

The Black Awareness Association of Juneau’s Christina Michelle hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Alex Salle, Filmmaker
  • Peri Sanders, Indigenous Studies
  • Jerrick Hope-Lang, Land Repatriation Advocate
  • Chloey Cavanaugh, Communications Specialist, Tlingit & Haida

Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Cheryl Snyder.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher is the producer and host.

