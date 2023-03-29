KTOO

March 29, 2023: True Crime Alaska; Pillars of America Speaker Series; NAMI Juneau’s Family-to-Family Class; Juneau Skating Club

by

Lauren Sisler sitting on some bleachers
Lauren Sisler (Photo Courtesy of Lauren Sisler)

March 29, 2023 – Full Episode

Lauren Sisler is a two-time Emmy award-winning sports broadcaster who lost both her parents within hours of each other due to their concealed battle with addiction to Fentanyl and opioids. Lauren has said, “addiction is a disease of denial. It thrives in the shadows and in isolation,” and now shares her story, helping people to move beyond the stigma and the shame and realize that they are not alone.

Lauren is part of the Glacier Valley Rotary Pillars of America Speaker Series, with her talk scheduled for Thursday, March 30.

Other guests include:

Guests:

  • Betsy Longenbaugh, True Crime Alaska
  • Ed Schoenfeld, True Crime Alaska
  • Mandy Massey, Glacier Valley Rotary
  • Lauren Sisler, Guest Speaker, Pillars of America Speaker Series
  • Aaron Surma, Executive Director, NAMI Juneau
  • Colleen Jones, Volunteer Facilitator, Family-to-Family, NAMI Juneau
  • Kendra Hergett, Artistic Director and Coach, Juneau Skating Club
  • Aliyah Overturf, Coach, and Juneau Skating Club Senior Skater
  • Lydia Powers, Juneau Skating Club Senior Skater
  • Carly Phelps, Juneau Skating Club Coach and Senior Skater

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

