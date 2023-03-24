March 24, 2023: Local fundraisers, the “PowderKeg”, and the last Fireside Chat of the season

Racers at the starting line for the Juneau Skimo Race or “Powderkeg.” (Photo credit: Dea Huff)

Today on Juneau Afternoon:

In the last Fireside Chat — Forest Service biologist Jake Musslewhite details the development and remote monitoring of video weirs in the Tongass National Forest



Juneau Skimo – a race up and down the mountain at Eaglecrest this Saturday



PAWS FOR APPLAUSE – Juneau Animal Rescue's 60th Anniversary Gala



Andrew Nadon, Magician and Mind Reader performing as a fundraiser this weekend for SEAGLA and NAMI

Guests:

Andrew Nadon , Magician and Mind Reader

, Magician and Mind Reader Emily Mesch , SEAGLA

, SEAGLA Dan Kirkwood , Juneau Skimo 2023

, Juneau Skimo 2023 Kristen Strom , Eaglecrest Marketing Manager

, Eaglecrest Marketing Manager Samantha Blankenship , Juneau Animal Rescue

, Juneau Animal Rescue Jake Musslewhite, Fireside Chat, Video Wiers on the Tongass National Forest

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.