March 24, 2023: Local fundraisers, the “PowderKeg”, and the last Fireside Chat of the season

by

Racers at the starting line for the Juneau Skimo Race or "Powderkeg." <i>(Photo credit: Dea Huff)</i>
Racers at the starting line for the Juneau Skimo Race or “Powderkeg.” (Photo credit: Dea Huff)

Today on Juneau Afternoon:

  • In the last Fireside Chat— Forest Service biologist Jake Musslewhite details the development and remote monitoring of video weirs in the Tongass National Forest
  • Juneau Skimo – a race up and down the mountain at Eaglecrest this Saturday
  • PAWS FOR APPLAUSE – Juneau Animal Rescue’s 60th Anniversary Gala
  • Andrew Nadon, Magician and Mind Reader performing as a fundraiser this weekend for SEAGLA and NAMI

Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Andrew Nadon, Magician and Mind Reader
  • Emily Mesch, SEAGLA
  • Dan Kirkwood, Juneau Skimo 2023
  • Kristen Strom, Eaglecrest Marketing Manager
  • Samantha Blankenship, Juneau Animal Rescue
  • Jake Musslewhite, Fireside Chat, Video Wiers on the Tongass National Forest

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

