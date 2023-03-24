March 24, 2023: Local fundraisers, the “PowderKeg”, and the last Fireside Chat of the season

Today on Juneau Afternoon:
- In the last Fireside Chat— Forest Service biologist Jake Musslewhite details the development and remote monitoring of video weirs in the Tongass National Forest
- Juneau Skimo – a race up and down the mountain at Eaglecrest this Saturday
- PAWS FOR APPLAUSE – Juneau Animal Rescue’s 60th Anniversary Gala
- Andrew Nadon, Magician and Mind Reader performing as a fundraiser this weekend for SEAGLA and NAMI
Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.
Guests:
- Andrew Nadon, Magician and Mind Reader
- Emily Mesch, SEAGLA
- Dan Kirkwood, Juneau Skimo 2023
- Kristen Strom, Eaglecrest Marketing Manager
- Samantha Blankenship, Juneau Animal Rescue
- Jake Musslewhite, Fireside Chat, Video Wiers on the Tongass National Forest
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.