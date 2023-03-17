March 17, 2023: Mountaineering, homesteading, and youth programs, including Poetry Out Loud

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen .

Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.

March 16, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations — Influential Women Juneau’s Black Awareness Association continue their celebration of Women’s History Month by highlighting the women who have impacted their lives!