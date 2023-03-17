KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

March 17, 2023: Mountaineering, homesteading, and youth programs, including Poetry Out Loud

by

Author Melinda Moustakis (Photo by Meg Mulloy)

Full Episode – Juneau Afternoon – 3-17-23

Today on Juneau Afternoon:

Poetry Out Loud 2023 Logo Blue
Homestead Book Cover
Image of the AYEA Summit Agenda
(Image courtesy of AYEA)

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Meghan Tabacek, Trail Program ManagerTrail Mix, Inc.
  • Melinda Moustakis, Author
  • Amanda Filori, Poetry Out Loud Coordinator-Juneau Arts & Humanities Council
  • Benjamin Brown, Council Chair-Alaska State Council on the Arts
  • Katelyn Stiles, Student-Thunder Mountain High School
  • Shandiin Suella Wendell, Alaska Youth For Environmental Action Civics & Conservation Summit Participant
  • Josie Adasiak, Alaska Youth For Environmental Action Civics & Conservation Summit Participant

Read next

March 16, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations — Influential Women

Juneau’s Black Awareness Association continue their celebration of Women’s History Month by highlighting the women who have impacted their lives!

Kyshona (photo by Jimmy Fisco)

March 15, 2023: Kyshona!

Kyshona, singer/songwriter/musical therapist, is on tour in Alaska and stops by the KTOO studio to visit!

Visit the show page for the full episode!

March 10, 2023: DJ Korra the Kid; Juneau Piano Series; JEDC Innovation Summit

Innovation from the JEDC, music from DJ Korra The Kid, and the Juneau Piano Series.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications