March 17, 2023: Mountaineering, homesteading, and youth programs, including Poetry Out Loud

Today on Juneau Afternoon:
- A preview of tonight’s Fireside Chat: All Damsel, No Distress: womens’ mountaineering in Alaska
- Author Melinda Moustakis and her new book “Homestead”
- A look at Monday’s Poetry Out Loud statewide competition
- and participants in the Alaska Youth For Environmental Action (AYEA) Civics & Conservation Summit
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.
Guests:
- Meghan Tabacek, Trail Program ManagerTrail Mix, Inc.
- Melinda Moustakis, Author
- Amanda Filori, Poetry Out Loud Coordinator-Juneau Arts & Humanities Council
- Benjamin Brown, Council Chair-Alaska State Council on the Arts
- Katelyn Stiles, Student-Thunder Mountain High School
- Shandiin Suella Wendell, Alaska Youth For Environmental Action Civics & Conservation Summit Participant
- Josie Adasiak, Alaska Youth For Environmental Action Civics & Conservation Summit Participant