March 16, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations — Influential Women

Guest Connie St. John (Photo courtesy of Connie St. John)

Culture Rich Conversations – Juneau Afternoon – March 16, 2023

Today on Juneau Afternoon, Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association continue their celebration of Women’s History Month by highlighting the women who have impacted their lives! Host Christina Michelle and her guests have a heartfelt conversation about some of the most important and influential women in their lives.

This in-depth conversation highlights the many contributions of women that are oftentimes overlooked by society. Christina Michelle and today’s guests take this opportunity to share a few stories of the most influential women in their lives and shed light on the varied, diverse, and under-recognized experience of being a woman.

Guest Connie St. John is founder and president of No Weapon Productions, which specializes in change your life entertainment TM for film, television, stage productions, and live events. As an award-winning writer/director, she has written and directed over 100 stage and screenplays that have been produced and screened all over the world. Her current project, “We Don’t Do That Here!,” is a musical performed by high school students for middle schoolers, with the goal of ending bullying and completely halting youth suicides due to bullying.

Christina Michelle hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

