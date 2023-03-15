KTOO

March 15, 2023: Kyshona!

by

Kyshona Armstrong (photo by Nora Canfield)

Today on Juneau Afternoon, singer, songwriter, and musical therapist Kyshona (kuh-SHAWN-ah) visited the studio. Hailing from Nashville, she will be performing here in Juneau and in the coming days in other Alaskan communities. Known for her 2020 anthem “Listen,” her work has been called “protest music for a new generation.”

Kyshona and group performing in Studio 2K at KTOO (Photo by Bostin Christopher/KTOO)
Kyshona performing on the microphone dedicated to Bill Legere (Photo by Taylor VIdic)

Also, on the program:

  • Mountainside Open Mic nights are back, and Marian Call has all the details.
  • WorldQuest returns! – the biggest trivia night in town is back this weekend!
  • And our monthly update from the Juneau Police Department

Bostin Christopher hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Kyshona, Artist, Singer, Music Therapist
  • Shannon Labrie, Singer
  • Nickie Conley, Singer
  • Taylor Vidic, Crystal Saloon
  • Carl Broderson, Juneau World Affairs Council, WorldQuest!
  • Marian Call, Musician and Coordinator of Mountainside Open Mic
  • Deputy Chief David Campbell, Juneau Police Department

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

