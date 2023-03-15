March 15, 2023: Kyshona!

Kyshona Armstrong (photo by Nora Canfield)

Kyshona – Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon – 3-15-23 Full Show

Today on Juneau Afternoon, singer, songwriter, and musical therapist Kyshona (kuh-SHAWN-ah) visited the studio. Hailing from Nashville, she will be performing here in Juneau and in the coming days in other Alaskan communities. Known for her 2020 anthem “Listen,” her work has been called “protest music for a new generation.”

Kyshona and group performing in Studio 2K at KTOO (Photo by Bostin Christopher/KTOO) Kyshona performing on the microphone dedicated to Bill Legere (Photo by Taylor VIdic)

Also, on the program:

Mountainside Open Mic nights are back, and Marian Call has all the details.

WorldQuest returns! – the biggest trivia night in town is back this weekend!

And our monthly update from the Juneau Police Department

Bostin Christopher hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

Kyshona , Artist, Singer, Music Therapist

, Artist, Singer, Music Therapist Shannon Labrie , Singer

, Singer Nickie Conley , Singer

, Singer Taylor Vidic , Crystal Saloon

, Crystal Saloon Carl Broderson , Juneau World Affairs Council, WorldQuest!

, Juneau World Affairs Council, WorldQuest! Marian Call , Musician and Coordinator of Mountainside Open Mic

, Musician and Coordinator of Mountainside Open Mic Deputy Chief David Campbell, Juneau Police Department

