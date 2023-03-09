March 9, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations – Black Jeopardy

Guest Ajia Munns (Photo courtesy of Ajia Munns)

Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association continue their celebration of Women’s History Month with an exciting game of Black Jeopardy!

Host Natasha Boozer and her guests take their listening audience on a journey of essential moments in Black history, including the lives of key African American women and little-known facts that have shaped American history!

This revolutionary game of Jeopardy with a Black cultural and historical twist shares the Black lived experience of America through the eyes of the women who lived it. Natasha Boozer and her guests take a moment to remember how far America has come with a deep understanding that the work is not yet done.

Natasha Boozer hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

Ajia Munns , actress

, actress Jennifer Dodson, cosmetologist, and sound technician

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.