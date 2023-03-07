March 7, 2023: “Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio;” “Books Across America;” Alaska Center for the Book “Read Alaska Native” reading challenge

Host Bostin Christopher talks with former Juneau-ite Ryan Conarro about “Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio,” the only statewide prison radio in the United States by and for incarcerated people. The program is celebrating its one-year anniversary this March.
Also, Mason Engel, a documentary filmmaker, was in town recently to talk with Ernestine Hayes for his “Books Across America” project, where he is interviewing 50 authors in 50 states in 50 days!
And Rhonda McBride talks with the Alaska Center for the Book about their “Read Alaska Native” reading challenge. The challenge runs through the end of June.
KTOO’s Bostin Christopher hosts today’s program, with an additional interview from KNBA’s Rhonda McBride. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.
Guests:
- Mason Engel, Documentary Filmmaker “Books Across America”
- Sarah Juday, Alaska Center for the Book
- Anglea Gonzalez, Author
- Ryan Conarro, General Manager & Program Director
Additional Links:
- CBS Morning News Feature on Colorado Prison Radio
- Athabascan Woman Blog – Athabascan Culture & Alaska Native Life
- Alaska Public Media”s Hometown Alaska: Alaska Center for the Book is working to increase awareness of Native authors
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.