March 7, 2023: “Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio;” “Books Across America;” Alaska Center for the Book “Read Alaska Native” reading challenge

by

Incarcerated inmates working at computers to learn about operating Inside Wire: Colorardo Prison Radio
From left: Ryan Conarro, Jody Aguirre, Benny Hill, Darrius Turner, and Herbert Alexander in the Inside Wire studio at Limon Correctional Facility. (Photo by MeiLi Smith)

Host Bostin Christopher talks with former Juneau-ite Ryan Conarro about “Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio,” the only statewide prison radio in the United States by and for incarcerated people. The program is celebrating its one-year anniversary this March.

Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio from DU Prison Arts Initiative on Vimeo.

Also, Mason Engel, a documentary filmmaker, was in town recently to talk with Ernestine Hayes for his “Books Across America” project, where he is interviewing 50 authors in 50 states in 50 days!

And Rhonda McBride talks with the Alaska Center for the Book about their “Read Alaska Native” reading challenge. The challenge runs through the end of June.

KTOO’s Bostin Christopher hosts today’s program, with an additional interview from KNBA’s Rhonda McBride. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Mason Engel, Documentary Filmmaker “Books Across America”
  • Sarah Juday, Alaska Center for the Book
  • Anglea Gonzalez, Author
  • Ryan Conarro, General Manager & Program Director 

Additional Links:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

